TechRepublic: Linux’s X.org server is vulnerable. Here’s how to stay safe.

The Linux operating system is known for security. From the bottom up, Linux was designed to be a platform to be trusted. There is, however, one weak link in the chain. This weakness didn’t just appear, nor is it considered a security bug on any given radar. What I’m talking about is the antiquated X11 Window server still found in use on most Linux distributions.

For those that don’t know, X was originally designed and released in 1985 and X11 in 1987. X.org replaced X11 and was originally released April 6, 2004. When X was originally conceived, the computing world was in a completely different state. Both X and X.org lack a few very important security features that are critical for modern era usage and hardware:

All X applications have access to everything on your screen

All X applications can register to receive every keystroke, regardless of which window said keystrokes are typed within

Applications such as browsers can be remotely controlled such that keystrokes can be forged as if the user were typing them

The xhost + option can completely disable any security on the display

