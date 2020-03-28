LinuxHint: How to Install and Use Firejail in Ubuntu

Sometimes you may want to use an untrusted application on your system which has not been tested yet. Running this application on your system may lead to a security issue to your system. In this situation you must run this application in a sandbox. So what is a sandbox? Sandbox means to run an application in a limited environment. In this way you can use an untrusted application without taking care of the security of your system.

Firejail is an SUID (Set User ID) program provided by linux which can be used to minimize the security issues of your system while running untrusted applications in a limited environment. Firejail uses the concept of sandbox to minimize security issues. In this blog we will see how to install and use Firejail in Ubuntu.

more